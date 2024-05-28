Governor directs Provincial Ombudsman to improve functionality

QUETTA, May 28 (APP):Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail directed the provincial ombudsman to take concrete steps to speed up and improve the full functionality and efficiency of his institution at the division level.

He said that the institution of provincial ombudsman was an important means of providing timely and cheap justice to the poorest members of the society.

Rather than expanding more branches of the institutions, it is better to improve their efficiency so that people’s trust in the institutions can be increased, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial ombudsman Nazar Baloch at Governor House Quetta. After the briefing, Governor Balochistan said that it was necessary to increase the capacity of government officers and employees to ensure a transparent and integrated system.

Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that conducting of open court would be focused for immediate action despite measures would be taken to create awareness among the public for addressing the issues of public. Finally, the annual report was also submitted to the Governor Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman.