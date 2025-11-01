Governor congratulates PPP-backed candidates on success in KP Bar Council elections

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-backed candidates from Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu Divisions on their decisive victories in KP Bar Council elections.

In his congratulatory message, the Governor extended heartfelt felicitations to Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai Advocate and Ahmad Ali Khan Advocate from Dera Ismail Khan, and Shah Hussain Advocate from Bannu, who secured overwhelming support in their respective constituencies.

Governor Kundi described their success as a reflection of the legal fraternity’s trust and confidence in their leadership.

He expressed hope that the newly elected members from D.I. Khan and Bannu would play an active role in addressing the issues faced by the lawyer community and ensuring swift justice for the public.