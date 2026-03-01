Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeDomesticGovernor congratulates Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer on victory against India
Domestic

Governor congratulates Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer on victory against India

68
KARACHI, Mar 01 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer on his third consecutive historic victory against India, saying that he once again made the nation proud by defeating his Indian opponent in impressive fashion.
     He said that Usman Wazeer’s third win against India is a source of pride for the entire country and serves as an inspiration for Pakistani youth.
    He said that such achievements highlight the talent and determination of young athletes, who bring honor to Pakistan on the international stage.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan