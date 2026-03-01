Governor congratulates Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer on victory against India

KARACHI, Mar 01 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer on his third consecutive historic victory against India, saying that he once again made the nation proud by defeating his Indian opponent in impressive fashion.

He said that Usman Wazeer’s third win against India is a source of pride for the entire country and serves as an inspiration for Pakistani youth.

He said that such achievements highlight the talent and determination of young athletes, who bring honor to Pakistan on the international stage.