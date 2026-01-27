Governor condoles with CS on demise of sister

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 27 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of Chief Secretary KP Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday to offer condolences on the demise of his sister.

The Governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of her ranks and forgiveness.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other bereaved family members in their hour of grief.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that he stood shoulder to shoulder with the grieving family in this difficult time and prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.