Governor condemns terrorist attack on Customs Police station in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Customs Police station at Yarik Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan, terming it a cowardly and inhumane act against the state and innocent citizens.

The Governor paid rich tribute to the Customs and police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that targeting the Customs Police station and passenger buses in DI Khan was an act of brutality reflecting the anti-human designs of terrorists.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the irreparable loss.

The Governor also expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack and directed that all possible medical facilities be ensured for them.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts, he said that such incidents were alarming and required coordinated and decisive action.

The Governor paid tribute to the sacrifices of police and security forces personnel, stating that their bravery and commitment in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain.