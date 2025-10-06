Governor condemns terrorist attack on checkpost in Darra Adam Khel

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 06 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Darra Adam Khel, which resulted in the martyrdom of a police officer and injuries to others.

The Governor paid tribute to the martyred police officer for his bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, saying that the provincial government stands in full solidarity with them during this difficult time.

Governor Kundi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of police officers in the fight against terrorism would never go in vain.