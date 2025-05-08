Governor condemns Indian’s aggression

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 08 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday condemned India’s aggression, especially targeting civilian populations with missiles, calling it a clear violation of international norms and human rights.

In a statement, he said that this unprovoked aggression is not only causing immense destruction and devastation but is also harming peace and development in the entire region.

He stressed that the recent Indian aggression has posed many concerns and threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nations of the entire region and is increasing instability and insecurity.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of this critical situation saying that people living near the bordering areas are currently facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in which innocent civilians are facing loss of life, displacement and widespread damage.

In addition, the psychological trauma caused to millions of women and children by Indian aggression and provocation is unacceptable, he said.

He said that it is imperative for India to immediately cease its aggressive rhetoric and actions, the international community has a responsibility to play a timely and proactive role in ensuring regional stability and security, reducing tensions, and promoting peaceful solutions.