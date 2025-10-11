Governor condemns DI Khan terrorist attack, lauds police bravery

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 11 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Police Training Centre in Dera Ismail Khan, paying rich tribute to the martyred and valiant police personnel who foiled the assault with remarkable courage and professionalism.

The Governor expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven police personnel in the attack and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for their families to bear the irreparable loss.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the early recovery of the injured police officials, appreciating the bravery and commitment of DI Khan police and security forces in successfully repelling the terrorists’ assault.

He said the sacrifices of the police and security forces in the fight against terrorism would never go in vain, adding that the martyred heroes were a source of pride for the entire nation.