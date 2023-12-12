Governor condemns DI Khan attack

PESHAWAR, Dec 12 (APP):Governor Khyber, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in district DI Khan and expressed grief over martyrdom of the security personnel in the attack.

In his message, KP Governor expressed sympathies with families of the martyred and prayed to rest departed souls in eternal abode with peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that these acts of cowardice could not demoralize the security forces and police, adding that the entire nation supports the security forces in the war against terrorism.