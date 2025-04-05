22.7 C
Governor commends security forces for eliminating two terrorists in Balochistan operation

KARACHI, Apr 04 (APP):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has praised the security forces for successfully eliminating two terrorists during an operation in Buleda, Kech district of Balochistan.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Governor said the neutralization of terrorists involved in multiple acts of terrorism is a welcome development.
He added that the nation, the government, and the security forces remain determined to eliminate the last terrorist and restore lasting peace in the country.
