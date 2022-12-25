Governor, CM visit Quaid’s mausoleum, pay homage on his 146th birthday

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage on the occasion of his 146th birthday anniversary, here on Sunday.

They laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor and CM on the occasion inked their impressions in the visitors’ book.

Earlier, the CM received the Governor along with Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Chief Secretary of Sindh, IGP Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and others.

Later, Governor Kamran Tessori and CM Murad Ali Shah met the family of the father of the nation, who was present at the mausoleum.