Governor, CM Sindh felicitate people on Sindh Culture Day

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP): The Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day, being celebrated on Sunday.

In their special separate messages, they said that today is not just a day of culture for Sindh, but a renewal of pride in our identity.

They said that today, centuries-old civilization stands before us as a responsibility.

“Sindh’s culture is more than just colors; it is a symbol of character and tolerance,” they said adding that our land has given the world peace, love, and knowledge.

“Today is the day to carry forward this tradition,” the Sindh Chief Minister said, adding, “Sindhi Culture Day reminds us that unity is our true strength”.

“Our younger generation must not only wear culture, but understand it and live it,” he said.

They said that the music, language, and traditions of Sindh define the direction of our future.

The Chief Minister said that Sindh’s identity is not confined to a single day; it is a history that beats in every heart.

“Today, we are showing the true meaning of unity to the world,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “We have kept the past alive, and this is the pride of Sindh.”

“Sindh’s culture is the voice of all those who seek peace around the world,” and this civilization has traversed centuries and still stands; let us further illuminate it,” he added.