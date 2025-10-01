Governor, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 01 (APP):Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, along with Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, visited the Crown Group Industrial Park on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that a special cell has been established at the Governor House to facilitate the SME sector, and work is progressing rapidly in this regard. He assured that within the next three months, complete facilities will be provided to all investors.

Kamran Tessori said Pakistan seeks joint ventures with China in every sector, adding that starting from small businesses, a target of 2 billion dollars can be achieved. “Pakistan is a large market for China, and we are committed to removing all barriers,” he added.

Referring to his recent visit to China, the Governor said he plans to visit China again in January to further strengthen economic ties.

Responding to a question, Kamran Tessori said he would discuss road improvement projects with the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority.

The Governor further stated that Karachi is a mini-Pakistan and emphasized that the city deserves greater international recognition and promotion.