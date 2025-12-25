Governor Balochistan pays tribute to Quaid’s invaluable services for independence, sovereignty of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 25 (APP): Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday paid tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s invaluable services and unwavering dedication for the independence and sovereignty of Pakistan.

In his message on the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Governor stressed the enduring importance of upholding the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline and said that these values were still essential for national unity and the country’s progress and prosperity.

He urged the people to pledge to actively participate in the building and development of Pakistan in accordance with the principles laid down by their Leader.

The Governor highlighted the need for collective measures to address the internal and external challenges facing the country and said that there is a need for all of us to work together to promote the spirit of cooperation, tolerance and full participation for building a bright future for Pakistan.