Governor Balochistan hails NUST Balochistan Campus for imparting modern education

QUETTA, Jul 07 (APP):Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, praised the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Balochistan Campus, Quetta for its pivotal role in providing modern and scientific education to the youth of the province.

He described the campus as a beacon of hope for Balochistan, emphasizing that quality education is the cornerstone of meaningful progress and social transformation.

Speaking with the Director of NUST Balochistan Campus, Brigadier Mughis Aslam, Governor Mandokhail praised the university’s role of promoting modern education and the development of future leaders.

“The existence of NUST in Quetta is more than just an academic institution, it is a symbol of aspiration and progress for our young generation,” he added. The Governor also expressed satisfaction with the current performance of the campus, he added that there is still room for further improvement to elevate it to even greater heights.

He further lauded the initiatives being taken at the campus, including the introduction of new academic disciplines and the development of sports facilities aimed at ensuring both mental and physical well-being of students.

Pledging full support from his office, Governor Mandokhail assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to update and upgrade the campus. “Turning the dream of a well-educated and developed Balochistan into reality requires collective efforts,” he said.