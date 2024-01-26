Governor Balochistan for adopting scientific innovation to overcoming energy crisis

QUETTA, Jan 26 (APP): Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has said that we have to adopt scientific innovation to overcome the energy crisis in modern methods of generating solar energy. There is severe energy crisis in the whole country, especially in Balochistan which is a big challenge for all of us to meet, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony organized in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS) Quetta and Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) here Friday. Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS University Dr. Khalid Hafeez and Chief Executive Officer BRSP Dr. Tahir Rashid signed the MoU.

The Governor said that we had to adopt scientific innovation because we would be able to overcome the energy crisis only by adopting modern methods of generating solar energy.

Under the said MoU, the Balochistan Center of Excellence located in BUITEMS University, Balochistan Rural Support Program will get rid of the existing conventional electricity system and transfer it to alternative renewable solar energy.

On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Rehman, Registrar, Dr. Zahid Rauf and Dr. Nazir Durrani from BUITEMS University, while Chairman BRSP Malik Anwar Saleem, Board of Director Members Roshan Khursheed Brocha from Balochistan Rural Support Program Nasrullah Bareach, General Manager Program Dr. Shahnawaz Khan and Program Coordinator Naseeb Agha were also present.