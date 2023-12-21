Governor Balochistan contacts IG Police Islamabad, inquire about arrest Baloch protesters

QUETTA, Dec 21 (APP):Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan contacted the IG Police Islamabad via telephone and inquired about the arrested Baloch protesters during protests in the federal capital.

Wali Khan hoped that soon a peaceful solution to the problem would be found.IG Police Islamabad informed Governor Balochistan about the latest situation and said that all arrested women and children have been released and other detained Baloch protesters are in police custody and will be present before the court by tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here, that Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan has a plan to visit the federal capital by tomorrow in this regard, where he will meet with the members of the committee set up under the supervision of Federal Minister Fawad Hassan regarding the Baloch protesters and will soon release the arrested participants of march.