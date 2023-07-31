Governor Balochistan condoles with Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, Jul 31 (APP): Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Bajaur blast.

In a telephonic talk with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here Monday, the Governor, on behalf of himself and the people of Balochistan, condoled with the families of martyrs.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

APP/adi