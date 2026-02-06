Governor Balochistan condemns Islamabad bomb blast, calls for national unity

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Feb 06 (APP): Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has strongly condemned the bomb explosion near an Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area, describing terrorism in all its forms as unacceptable and reprehensible.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Governor said such acts are intended to spread fear and instability in society, but emphasized that these designs can be defeated through national unity and collective resolve. He stressed that the entire nation remains united against terrorism and extremism.

Governor Mandokhail expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack and extended condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and urged authorities to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

Reaffirming his commitment to peace, the Governor said the sacrifices of innocent civilians would not go in vain, adding that the people of Pakistan will continue their struggle to eliminate terrorism with unity, patience, and resilience.