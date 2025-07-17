Governor attends U.S. independence day celebration

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 16 (APP):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the U.S. Consulate’s Independence Day celebration in Karachi as the chief guest.

The event, held to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States, was hosted by U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom and attended by a large number of dignitaries, said a news release on Wednesday.

Consul General Urbom and members of the U.S. diplomatic mission warmly received Governor Tessori upon his arrival. The ceremony brought together prominent political and social figures, consuls general of various countries, diplomats, business leaders, and representatives of civil society.

Governor Kamran Tessori presented a bouquet to the Consul General and extended heartfelt congratulations to the American people on their national day. He noted the significance of the U.S. celebrating its Independence Day with such enthusiasm in Pakistan, calling it a reflection of the strong bilateral ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that relations between Pakistan and the United States continue to grow stronger, built on mutual trust, trade cooperation, and people-to-people connections. He expressed hope that this journey of mutual understanding and partnership would expand further in the years ahead.