Governor attends convocation in CECOS varsity, urges students to focus research, innovations

PESHAWAR, Jan 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday highlighted the significance of modern technology and said that we could meet the challenges of the existing era of transformation by venturing into emerging fields of science and technology.

He was addressing the annual convocation of CECOS University Hayatabad as a Chief Guest. The ceremony among others was attended by the caretaker minister for education, Dr. Qasim Jan, President CECOS University, Engineer, Muhammad Tanveer, faculty and senate members besides students and parents.

Governor said that educated youth could play a role in achieving goals of development and prosperity adding that global challenges demand that our youth must venture into contemporary fields of technology and education.

He congratulated students and parents and stressed upon students to set targets for their lives and work with dedication to achieve them. He said that youth should bring positive societal changes by utilising their skills and capabilities.

KP Governor also urged students to focus innovations and research on new technologies aiming for the progress of the country and nation. He said that certain elements are trying to misguide youth and added that we must join hands and work in cohesion to foil certain attempts.

He also appreciated the efforts of university administration and faculty members for providing quality education to students and expressed that efforts would be continued to prepare students for combating the challenges of the competitive world.

The governor distributed certificates and degrees among 129 students who completed studies in civil engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, engineering management, business administration and architecture. He also distributed gold medals among 15 outstanding students.