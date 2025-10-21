Governor assures full support for displaced families from Kurram

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to extending full support and relief to families displaced from Kurram, stressing that assisting affected citizens on humanitarian grounds remains a top priority.

He said this while speaking to a delegation led by Dr Ehsanullah, Chairman of the Central Kurram Committee, which called on him at the Governor’s House Peshawar on Tuesday.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS) for merged districts, Imran Khan Wazir Advocate, was also present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed the governor about the prevailing situation in the affected areas of Kurram and the difficulties faced by displaced families. They urged that temporary camps for the displaced persons be established in Hangu, as many affected families were unable to relocate to distant areas.

The meeting also emphasized the need to expand the scope of the Pakistan Red Crescent’s relief operations and ensure timely assistance to the affected people.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the government would extend all possible support to the displaced families.

He said that helping the victims on humanitarian grounds was the government’s top priority and that all concerned departments would be directed to expedite relief activities.

Commending the services of the Pakistan Red Crescent, the Governor said the organization had always stood by the people in difficult times, and the government would continue to support and strengthen its efforts for greater efficiency.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the governor for his sympathetic attitude and concern for the people of Kurram.