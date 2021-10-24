Governor advises Opp. to wait till 2023 polls instead of adopting confrontation policy

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Pakistan cannot afford any confrontation and conflict so instead of adopting a policy of confrontation and street protests, the opposition parties should wait for the 2023 general elections.

Public has given five years mandate to PTI government. It is the constitutional and democratic right of the government to complete its constitutional term.

The government is taking practical steps to save the people from inflation and other problems.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari here at Governor House. Political and governmental matters came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor said that despite all the claims of political opponents, the government of PTI had completed a period of more than three years & Inshallah it will complete its constitutional term.

Opposition parties had already protested against the government, but the government was not afraid of them because there was no doubt that the opposition parties themselves were divided and they had no vision.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government was working on electoral reforms to make the next general elections in the country transparent and we had repeatedly been asking the opposition parties to support the government on the issue of electoral reforms but the opposition parties were not only obstructing electoral reforms but also stopping overseas Pakistanis from their right to vote which can never be in the interest of the nation and democracy.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the provision of health, education and other basic facilities was the top priority of the government and Inshallah by December 2021, every person in Punjab will also get the facility of Insaf Health Card and to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, Aab-e-Pak authority’s 1500 filtration plants project was underway.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari said that the opposition could not overthrow the government earlier nor will it succeed now. The coalition parties and the people were standing with the government.