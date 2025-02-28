Government Polytechnic Institute for Women holds grand ceremony

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 28 (APP):Government Polytechnic Institute for Women on Friday held a grand ceremony to highlight the rights of women and their role in the country’s development.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Tehreem Shah was the chief guest of the event which was organized in connection with International Women’s Day.

Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Tehreem Shah emphasized the importance of raising awareness about women’s rights through International Women’s Day.

She was of the view that a day dedicated to women should not be limited to just one day but rather every day should be celebrated as women’s day.

She said that women, as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives, were the cornerstone of social stability and must be given the opportunity to express their abilities.

The institution’s principal Sarah Khan, along with Lecturer Nasreen Akhtar and other teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Students presented speeches, tableaus, and showcased their Saraiki culture, adding vibrancy to the event.

Principal Madam Sarah Khan, while addressing the ceremony said that despite limited resources, the provincial government was taking significant steps to promote technical education.

She said that technical education was crucial for women to earn livelihood in a respectable manner while staying within the four walls of their homes, thus supporting their families.

In this regard, she stressed the importance of establishing technical institutions for women in the present era to achieve the objective.

She further stated that KP-TEVTA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) was introducing various training programs to equip youth with skills along with education.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, toolkits were distributed to the students who completed training with the support of SRSO (Sustainable Development Rural Support Organization).

AC, Tehreem Shah and other guests visited workshops, labs, and display rooms, praising the handmade items produced by the trained women and stating that these products would be highly appreciated in the market.