Good management practice imperative to enhance livestock productivity: Dr Qamar Bilal

FAISALABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Qamar Bilal, emphasized that good management practices are essential to enhance livestock productivity by minimizing disease threats.

He spoke at a workshop organized by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry for farmers on the topic, “Enhance Livestock Productivity and Good Managing Practices,” held under the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali.

Dr. Qamar Bilal advised farmers to focus on balanced feed, timely vaccinations, and clean housing to prevent diseases such as mastitis and parasitic infections. He stressed adopting scientific feeding patterns to improve milk yield and quality. Strengthening farmers’ capacity, he said, is the backbone of a productive livestock sector, and equipping them with knowledge on feed management, disease identification, breeding, and hygienic milking methods enhances production efficiency. He highlighted that Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and tick fever cause major losses.

Director, Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD), Nadeem Badar, underscored that adopting modern herd management practices is essential to compete internationally, including vaccination schedules, mineral supplementation, and regular veterinary check-ups.

L&DD Deputy Director, Toba Tek Singh, Dr. Habib Sultan, said healthy livestock ensures a prosperous farming community, while L&DD Additional Director Burewala, Dr. Mohsin Bhatti, highlighted that hands-on training, exposure visits to model farms, and access to latest research enable farmers to adopt modern practices confidently.

Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Riaz Virk, Principal Toba Tek Singh Sub-campus Dr. Zia Ur Rehman, Principal Burewala Dr. Sajid Nadeem, and other faculty members, including Dr. Waseem and Dr. Faisal Ramzan, said that empowering farmers with technical skills and practical demonstrations can transform traditional livestock farming into a profit-driven sector aligned with international standards.