Gomal University VC says collective effort key to achieving institutional goals

Dera Ismail Khan , Nov 02 (APP):Gomal University’s faculty members put forward a unified call for long-awaited reforms as the Gomal University Academic Staff Association (GUASA) held its general body meeting, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The session, marked by an energetic turnout of academic staff, was hosted by GUASA General Secretary Dr. Hamid Masood Khan.

GUASA President Dr. Noor Muhammad Marwat formally welcomed the Vice Chancellor and highlighted the challenges faced by teachers across departments.

A key concern that dominated the discussion was the prolonged delay in faculty promotions. Dr. Marwat noted that many senior teachers had been waiting for years, leading to frustration and professional stagnation. He urged the administration to accelerate the process and restore confidence among the teaching community.

Responding to the concerns, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal assured the faculty that all pending promotion cases would be taken up on a priority basis. He emphasized that GUASA’s role as a bridge between the administration and faculty was vital for institutional progress.

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the financial support provided earlier by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, thanking him for assisting university pensioners and expressing optimism for continued support in the future.

Calling teaching “a noble and dignified profession,” Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal stressed that the university would safeguard the respect and honor of its teachers.

He encouraged faculty members to uphold professionalism and sincerity in their academic roles to help elevate Gomal University’s standing in research and practical education.

He also delivered a clear message on discipline, warning that mismanagement and violations of institutional rules would not be tolerated. The goal, he said, was to maintain a secure, positive and academically sound environment for all.