Gomal University organizes ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmir

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 04 (APP):The Gomal University has organized a grand ceremony in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ here at its Wensam College the other day.

Wensam College Principal Dr Fateh Khan was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by GU Director of Admission Riaz Ahmed Betanni, Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Allah Noor, Head Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr. Kamal Shah, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Nafid Khan, Wensum College’s female section Head Arifa Rani, IT Incharge of Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Mudassar and a large number of teachers and students.

On this occasion, the students also delivered speeches on topics related to Kashmir Day, while the children attracted the participants through presenting tableaus to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing the ceremony, Wensum College Principal Dr. Fateh Khan said the ceremony was organized following special instructions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah with an aim to convey a message to international human rights organization, international media and the United Nations that their silence over the atrocities being committed on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a question mark.

He questioned that why the international community and international media keep silence over the over the human rights violations and brutalities being committed in IIOJK, Palestine and other Muslim countries.

He said the Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan feel the pain of their Kashmiri brethren.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Allah Noor, Riaz Ahmed Betanni, Dr. Kamal Shah and Madam Arifa Rani. All the speakers shed light over the brutalities being committed by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

They demanded of the international human rights organizations and international media to play their due role to stop ongoing cruelties and violence in IIOJK.

They were of the view that all the religions of world oppose the cruelties and teach lesson of peace.

The speakers said the United Nations had also passed a resolution for resolution of Kashmir issue but failed to implement over it. They said the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the resolution of UN and aspirations of Kashmiri people.