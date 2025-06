- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP): The price of gold has also recorded an increase in global and local markets on Thursday.

According to the local Sarafa Market association sources, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market has increased by $13 to $3,343, after which the price of gold per tola has also increased by Rs1,335 to Rs356,000.

In addition, the price of gold per ten grams has increased by Rs1,144 to Rs305,212.