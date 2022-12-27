Glowing tributes paid to Shaheed BB on her 15th death anniversary

SUKKUR, Dec 27 (APP):Former PPP Senator Islmuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh and former Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death Anniversary.

In a joint statement, they said that Shaheed BB was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader who achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics.

Paying homage to the former twice-elected prime minister on her death anniversary, Islamuddin Shaikh said that Shaheed BB had the courage to challenge the worst dictatorship of the times. Pakistani political leaders remember her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he said and added that BB Shaheed strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance.

They recalled the day of her assassination as a ‘sad chapter in the political history of the country’. Islam Uddin Shaikh said

MNA Noman Islam and Arslan Shaikh called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines and work for the democracy and prosperity of the country.