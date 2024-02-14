Election day banner

Girl’s intercollegiate badminton tournament kicks off

Badminton
SARGODHA, Feb 14 (APP):The intercollegiate girls badminton tournament at district level kicked off, here on Wednesday.
The inaugural ceremony was held at Government Post-graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, where Director Sports Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha Roshan Zameer was the chief guest.
A total of 10 teams from various government and private colleges were participating in the tournament.
On the inaugural match, the team of Punjab Girls College Sargodha won the match from the Government Post- graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, by one point margin.
The chief guest told the audience that sports competitions were a great event for students to nurture their sports talent and enhance positive trends among themselves in this internet-dominated era. A large number of college  council members and female students participated in the ceremony.

