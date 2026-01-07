Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Girl sustains burn injuries

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 07 (APP):A girl sustained severe burn injuries after her blanket caught fire in the Uch area of the district on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the incident occurred when Insha’s(7) blanket accidentally fell onto the charcoal,causing the flames to spread rapidly.
Approximately 20 percent of the young girl’s body was burned in the incident,Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.
Rescue 1122 personnel quickly arrived at the scene,administering first aid before shifting the victim to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for further medical treatment.
