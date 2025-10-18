Giraffes return to Lahore after eight years : CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared delightful news for children through her message on social media platform ‘X’, announcing that giraffes have returned to Lahore after a gap of eight years.

The CM said that a pair of giraffes from South Africa has reached Lahore’s Safari Park, reviving the charm of the long-deserted enclosure. “The arrival of a new pair of giraffes at Lahore Zoo has restored the joy and excitement that was missing for years,” she remarked.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that three years ago, after the death of a male giraffe, his female companion was left alone. Now, for the first time in decades, children’s long-held wish to see giraffes will once again be fulfilled at Safari Park.

She further mentioned that the two-year ban on the import of animals, imposed due to the poor condition of zoos, has now been lifted. The CM said that the arrival of giraffes reflects the restoration of international confidence in Punjab’s wildlife sector, where historic reforms and world-class improvements have been introduced over the past eight months. “Children will now be thrilled to see giraffes once again at Lahore Zoo and Safari Park,” she added.