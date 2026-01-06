GIMS achieves milestone with 1100 liver, 200 bone marrow transplants free of charge: Dr Bhutti

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jan 06 (APP):The Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has reached a significant milestone, performing approximately 1100 successful liver transplants and over 200 bone marrow transplants.

Director Dr. Raheem Bux Bhutti credited the Sindh government for supporting this initiative, allowing GIMS to provide free treatment to patients from across Pakistan and abroad.

This historic achievement, marking numerous complicated liver transplant procedures, has been successfully carried out at a public sector health facility in Pakistan, Dr. Bhutti said. Patients from different districts of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Afghanistan have benefited from these free transplants.

The Liver Transplant Department at GIMS was established in January 2016, with the first transplant performed in April of the same year. Initially, international surgeons from Germany and other countries conducted these surgeries.

Liver Transplant, the country’s largest liver transplant program. The center consisting of 60-bed wards, 30-bed ICU, 10-bed lever emergency, 6 new operating theaters and 80 rooms.

Over time, GIMS developed an in-house team of experts, handling transplant procedures. Dr. Bhutti’s vision has made GIMS a model for the country and a symbol of humanitarian efforts.

Dr Bhutti said that the the transplants are provided at no cost to patients, funded by the Sindh government, alleviating financial and logistical burdens previously associated with seeking treatment abroad, The success rate of liver transplants at GIMS is 90%, comparable to developed countries, he added.

Dr. Bhutti further added that GIMS, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, performs other transplants and treats various diseases, positioning itself as a leading healthcare institution in Asia.

As part of his daily routine, Dr. Bhutti on Tuesday visited the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre of the GIMS, met patients from across Pakistan. He distributed free cancer injections to over 100 patients, each costing over Rs100,000 in the local market.

The BMT Centre is a beacon of hope for patients with blood disorders and cancer, having successfully performed over 200 bone marrow transplants. The centre has become a key reference point for free cellular therapy in Pakistan.

GIMS has modernized its healthcare system at a rapid pace, focusing on delivering international-standard medical facilities. GIMS embodies the true spirit of public service in Sindh, where humanity and compassion take center stage, Dr. Bhutti said.

The institute’s commitment to providing free, quality healthcare in rural Sindh has attracted patients from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and abroad, like Afghanistan and other Asian countries.

