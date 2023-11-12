Gilgit-Baltistan Pavilion enthralls visitors at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) pavilion has emerged as a captivating attraction at the ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Islamabad, captivating visitors with its vibrant cultural tapestry as the pavilion, which proudly presents the region’s rich heritage and traditions, has garnered immense interest from attendees.

A jam packed musical night was held on late Saturday at Lok Virsa and this time it was Gilgit-Baltistan that has to entertain the audience with their melodious songs. A large number of people from all provinces enjoyed the folk songs presented by the musicians in different regional languages of GB with the beats of their traditional musical instruments.

A throng of curious visitors has been drawn to the GB pavilion, eager to explore the diverse array of cultural artifacts, handicrafts, gemstones, showpieces, and delectable local delicacies on display. The exquisite craftsmanship, unique gemstones, and tantalizing local cuisine presented by the artisans have garnered widespread praise.

There were some appetizing food dishes that local people love to eat in which some of traditional cuisines that are a special trademark of this stunning valley were showcased in the event.

The food lovers from diverse cultures were seen enjoying the regional cuisines at different food stalls and the major attractions for the visitos were included dumplings (Mamtoos), Dodao, Lakhman, Suman, Chapshuro, Gyaling, Buroshapik/Ghilmindi, Diram Pitti, Tumoro Tea, Hoilo Garma, Harisa, Molida and Shopan.

Musa Ali, an official from the Tourism Department Gilgit-Baltistan, underscored the pavilion’s primary objective of showcasing the region’s distinctive culture and traditions. He lauded the dedication and skill of GB artisans, emphasizing that their talents not only bring recognition to their homeland but also deserve admiration and acknowledgment.

Extending a warm invitation to the public, the official urged visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating stories, vibrant colors, and melodious tunes that make Pakistan a truly extraordinary land.