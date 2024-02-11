Gilani’s votes increased after recounting in NA-148

MULTAN, Feb 11 (APP): After the recount in National Assembly constituency NA-148, the number of votes obtained by former PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani increased on Saturday.

Upon the request of Independent candidate Barrister Taimur Malik, the process of verification of Form 45 was carried out in the RO office.

Resultantly, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured victory with 67,377 votes, while Taimur Malik remained runner-up with 67,047 votes.

According to Form 47, Gilani had defeated Taimur Malik by a lead of 293 votes previously in the first count. After recounting, Gilani’s lead increased to 330 votes.

