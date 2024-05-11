Gilani vows to uphold supremacy of law, constitution & sanctity of institutions

MULTAN, May 11 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday pledged to play his role in upholding the supremacy of law, and constitution as well as maintaining and promoting the sanctity of institutions.

The chairman senate made these remarks while talking to different delegations including the High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association and some other social figures of the region. The delegation of High Court Bar and District Bar Associations were led by Presidents Sajjad Haider Maitela and Imran Khakwani, respectively.

Welcoming Gilani’s election as senate chairman, the legal fraternity felicitated him and also extended invitations for the visits to the High Court Bar and District Bar Association. The chairman senate accepted the invitation to visit the Bar Associations soon.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also hailed the legal community for their unwavering support in resolving issues and playing important role in ensuring justice, and constitutional supremacy. Gilani also shared the importance and benefits of reconciliation policy in strengthening the democratic institution and good governance.

Gilani also promised to perform a role in the uplift of the region by bringing maximum funds. Earlier, the delegations also heaped praise on the Gilani family for playing an important role in uplifting work especially improving infrastructure in different departments including education, health, roads and Multan International Airport.