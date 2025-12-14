Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Gilani offers condolences at Quran recitation ceremony of Ashiq Nawaz Khan Babar’s late wife

MULTAN, Dec 14 (APP):Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani attended the Quran recitation ceremony for the late wife of prominent Multan social figure Ashiq Nawaz Khan Babar on Sunday.
Chairman Gilani visited the residence of the bereaved family to offer his condolences. During the visit, he met with Ashiq Nawaz Khan Babar’s children, including former NFC University Registrar Nasrullah Khan Babar, former Assistant Advocate General Punjab Umar Nawaz Khan Babar, Asif Khan Babar, and Zubair Khan Babar, expressing deep sorrow over their mother’s passing.
He prayed for patience and strength for the family and for the departed soul’s elevation in the hereafter.
The Quran recitation ceremony was attended by a large number of political and social figures, including former provincial ministers Hafiz Iqbal Khakwani, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Nawab Sujauddin Alizai, former MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Mohsin Nawaz Khan, and Aftab Ali Khan Babar, along with many other dignitaries and citizens.
