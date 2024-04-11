Gilani congratulated for becoming Chairman, Senate

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 11 (APP):Secretary Information, Pakistan People’s Party Bahawalpur Division has congratulated former prime minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for becoming Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, unopposed.

According to a press release issued here, Secretary Information, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has congratulated former premier, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for becoming Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, unopposed. He termed it success of democracy. “All constitutional offices got by the PPP are success of democracy,” he said.

He said that PPP always struggled for rule of law and democracy.

He said that Mr. Gilani had run a historical struggle for restoration of democracy and rule of law, adding that even he faced imprisonment for the noble cause of democracy.

He said that PPP had been playing remarkable role for resolution of issues faced by masses.

He said that PPP still had been enjoying fully support by millions of voters and common people.