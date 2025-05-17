GIK Institute, Capital Smart City sign MoU to drive innovation, strengthen academic-industry linkages

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):In a landmark move to promote innovation and bridge the gap between academia and industry, the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) and Capital Smart City have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a formal ceremony held here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Shakil Durrani, Executive Director SOPREST GIKI; Prof. Dr. S. M. Hasan Zaidi, Rector of GIKI; senior faculty members from GIKI; Mr. Zahid Rafiq, Chairman FDHL; Mr. Imran Zahid, Executive Director Capital Smart City; and other senior executives, said a press release.

A cornerstone of this MoU is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Data Sciences at Capital Smart City. Under this initiative, Capital Smart City will provide the smart infrastructure, while GIKI will provide quality academic services including curriculum, faculty and allied academic staff, ensuring a comprehensive platform for cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development.

During the event, Executive Director SOPREST, Mr. Shakil Durrani, stated, “Smart people came together for provisioning a smart environment to the country,” emphasizing the need for collaborative innovation to meet future challenges.

Rector GIKI, Prof. Dr. S. M. Hasan Zaidi, outlined the broader objectives of the partnership, highlighting that this collaboration will integrate several GIKI’s projects in various domains of smart cities, creating a unified framework for innovation and societal impact.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to move beyond theory into real-world impact — where ideas are tested, solutions are scaled, and students graduate with the tools to lead,” he added.

Additionally, the partnership also envisions collaborative ventures with global tech and industry leaders such as Alibaba Cloud, Sky47, Geely, CATL, and several leading Chinese universities in the areas of cloud computing, AI, Data Science, Cyber Security, Environmental Safety, Battery Management Systems, New Energy Vehicles, and beyond. These collaborations will bring international expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced research opportunities to Pakistan.

Both institutions expressed their firm commitment to transforming education and urban development through strategic alliances, aiming to create a smarter, more connected future for the country.