Gifts being provided to people under “Nigban Ramazan Package”

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT , Mar 04 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal on Tuesday said under the “Nigban Ramazan Package” of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, gifts of the deserving people were being provided at their doorsteps in the district.

He said this during his visit to Union Council 20 (Mathrumah) and Chak 13 of Union Council 15 to distribute Ramazan gifts at the doorsteps of the deserving people.

Under the transparent, authentic and recent data of PSER, the entire district administration was actively working to deliver a gift of Rs 10,000 to low-income families at their doorsteps with respect and dignity.

He said that so far, Ramazan gifts had been distributed among 6,000 deserving people transparently across the district.