Monday, January 19, 2026
HomeDomesticGhazala Gola takes oath as Acting Governor Balochistan
Domestic

Ghazala Gola takes oath as Acting Governor Balochistan

2
- Advertisement -
QUETTA, Jan 19 (APP):Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday took oath as Acting Governor Balochistan.
The oath-taking ceremony of the acting governor was held at the Governor House, Quetta.
Chief Justice Balochistan High Court  (BHC) Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhel administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, members of parliament, provincial secretaries, and other important personalities.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan