Ghazala Gola takes oath as Acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Jan 19 (APP):Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday took oath as Acting Governor Balochistan.

The oath-taking ceremony of the acting governor was held at the Governor House, Quetta.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhel administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, members of parliament, provincial secretaries, and other important personalities.