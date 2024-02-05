GGHSS Havelian organizes seminar to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

HAVELIAN, Feb 05 (APP): Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Havelian Monday organized a seminar commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Mughees graced the occasion and a large number of students and faculty members were also present.

The seminar featured a series of speeches, national songs and captivating tableaus all centered around the theme of Kashmir solidarity.

While speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Mughees said that India’s escalating brutality, oppression, and egregious violations of human rights in Kashmir have not escaped the world’s notice. Voices of condemnation against India’s unlawful actions resound globally.

He further said that the time has come for United Nations human rights institutions, democratic nations, and international organizations to take decisive action to address the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri populace.

During the seminar, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Mughees recognized the exceptional performance of students by distributing prizes and commendations to those who demonstrated remarkable talent and dedication.