GGDC Nushki’s declamation contest on combating corruption

Nushki, Oct 05 (APP): A declamation contest was organized at Government Girls Degree College, (GGDC), Nushki, Balochistan to discuss various aspects of corruption.

The students shared their ideas on how to tackle white-collar crimes in the society and

promote the message ‘Say No to Corruption.

Principal Ma’am Zarina Malik commended the brilliance of every student and also shared a few words on the subject.

In addition to this, students were encouraged to express their ideas through creating posters, composing reflective essays, and engaging in calligraphy in collaboration with NAB Balochistan.

Finally, students who demonstrated exceptional creativity were recognized with positions and awards. The college encourages more students to participate in such activities in addition to their academic pursuits.