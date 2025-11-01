German parliamentarian calls on CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): German Parliament Member Derya Türk-Nachbaur called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, women empowerment, education, youth exchanges, environment and clean energy.

The CM welcomed the German delegation and thanked Germany for its solidarity during recent floods.

She congratulated the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) on its 100th anniversary and appreciated its 35 years of service in Pakistan for the promotion of democracy, social justice and mutual dialogue.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan and Germany share common values of democracy, tolerance and parliamentary governance, which are the foundations of peace, progress and prosperity. She proposed joint training workshops under FES for legislators, young leaders and women parliamentarians, and suggested exchange programmes between Punjab and German assemblies to learn from the German model of federal cooperation and local autonomy.

The CM said that Germany had been a reliable development partner of Pakistan since 1990, with cooperation in environment, energy, health, vocational training and women’s economic empowerment.

She expressed interest in adopting Germany’s dual vocational training model to enhance youth employability and welcomed further German investment in renewable energy, agricultural technology, IT services and clean manufacturing.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany reached US$3.6 billion in 2024.

She added that education is a key pillar of the Punjab government’s reform agenda, noting that efforts are underway to promote curriculum innovation, digital learning and global research linkages.

She mentioned that over 10,000 Pakistani students are currently studying in German universities.

The CM also highlighted that women empowerment is a central component of Punjab’s social policy, as initiatives such as the E-Bike Scheme, Honhar Scholarship Programme and establishment of women’s enclaves are ensuring safe and dignified economic participation of women.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Punjab’s historic architectural landmarks, including the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, Shalamar Gardens and Data Darbar, are symbols of shared cultural heritage.

She observed that cultural cooperation serves as an effective instrument of diplomacy and welcomed joint art and cultural projects with German institutions. She added that Pakistan and Germany share common values of peace, progress and human dignity, reaffirming the resolve to further strengthen Pak-German friendship through parliamentary ties, sustainable development and mutual cooperation.