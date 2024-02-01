General Elections: Media houses gear up for comprehensive coverage

KARACHI, Feb 01 (APP):As the country gears up for its upcoming general election on February 8th, media houses across the nation are preparing to provide extensive coverage while adhering to the strict code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Leading news channels and newspapers have outlined their plans to ensure fair and unbiased reporting during this crucial electoral process.

Speaking on behalf of PTV News, senior journalist Noman Shabbir emphasized the importance of upholding journalistic integrity. “Our team is committed to providing viewers with accurate and timely information, while also respecting the guidelines set forth by the ECP,” he stated.

Noman Shabbir emphasized the crucial nature of reporting elections, urging fellow journalists to exercise caution, especially when delivering election results.

Similarly, “Daily Pak Karachi,” a Sindhi newspaper, expressed its dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism. Editor-in-chief, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, assured readers that the publication would cover the election with impartiality and professionalism. “The public relies on us to deliver unbiased news, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Chandio affirmed.

Reflecting on their past experiences covering elections, seasoned journalists shared insights into the challenges and rewards of such endeavors. “Elections are a test of our journalistic ethics and commitment to the truth,” remarked senior reporter of the APP, Syed Karam Ali Shah. “Media outlets must maintain credibility and avoid sensationalism, especially during this critical time,” he added.

As the nation awaits the outcome of the general election, citizens can expect comprehensive coverage from media outlets dedicated to upholding the principles of democracy and journalistic integrity. With the collective efforts of journalists and media organizations, the public can stay informed and engaged throughout the electoral process.