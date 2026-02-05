GDA reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir through walk

- Advertisement -

NATHIAGALI, Feb 05 (APP):In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) organized special activities on Thursday to express unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and to reaffirm solidarity with their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

According to details, a Kashmir Solidarity Walk was held at the GDA Head Office in Abbottabad under the leadership of Director General GDA, Muhammad Fawad. Officers and staff of the authority participated in the walk to demonstrate unity and support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

On the occasion, Kashmir Solidarity banners were also displayed at the GDA office as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle for freedom.

The participants reiterated Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri cause and emphasized the importance of raising awareness at all levels about the human rights violations being committed in the occupied territory.