GCWUS to host ‘Breast Cancer’ seminar on Oct  23

SIALKOT, Oct 22 (APP):Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) is going to organize a seminar on “Breast Cancer Awareness” on Thursday followed by a Pink Ribbon Campaign on Thursday at Imam Bibi Campus.

An official of the varsity told APP that the seminar aimed to promote health consciousness and early detection among students and staff. He said that health experts, human rights activists and others will participate in the seminar.

He said that Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, Vice Chancellor, GCWUS would be participated as a chief guest.