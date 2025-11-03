GCWUS students win Poster Competition at CUST

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Nov 03 (APP):Students from the Department of Biotechnology at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) recently won the poster competition at the 13th International Conference on Biological and Computational Sciences, held at the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) in Islamabad.

An official from the university shared that participants from various universities took part in the competition.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir extended her congratulations to the talented students, praising the guidance of Dr. Zahid Ali Butt, Head of the Department of Biotechnology, for his pivotal role in their success.

“Such achievements are a testament to the dedication, excellence, and research capabilities of GCWUS students, both nationally and internationally,” she remarked.