GCWUS stands 1501 in QS World University Rankings

SIALKOT, Nov 26 (APP):For the first time ever, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday secured a place in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 — a moment of honor for the entire GCWUS family.

According to a release of the varsity, in global rankings, GCWUS stood at 1501+ in Pakistan: 32nd, in Punjab: 17th and rank in Women Universities of Pakistan: 1st.

This remarkable achievement reflects GCWUS’s unwavering commitment to quality education, sustainable practices, and a future-focused vision for empowering women through knowledge.

With each passing year, GCWUS continues to enhance its academic standards, research culture, environmental responsibility, and global footprint — ensuring that our students rise as leaders of tomorrow.