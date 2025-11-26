Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomeDomesticGCWUS stands 1501 in QS World University Rankings
Domestic

GCWUS stands 1501 in QS World University Rankings

13
- Advertisement -
SIALKOT, Nov 26 (APP):For the first time ever, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday secured a place in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 — a moment of honor for the entire GCWUS family.
According to a release of the varsity, in global rankings, GCWUS stood at 1501+ in Pakistan: 32nd, in Punjab: 17th and rank in Women Universities of Pakistan: 1st.
This remarkable achievement reflects GCWUS’s unwavering commitment to quality education, sustainable practices, and a future-focused vision for empowering women through knowledge.
With each passing year, GCWUS continues to enhance its academic standards, research culture, environmental responsibility, and global footprint — ensuring that our students rise as leaders of tomorrow.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan