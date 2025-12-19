GCWUS hosts Think-Fest on Campus initiative

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Dec 19 (APP):Government College Women University (GCWU), Sialkot proudly hosted ThinkFest on Campus, an initiative of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest Pakistan, bringing a vibrant culture of ideas, dialogue, and critical inquiry to the city of Allama Iqbal. As per a release, the event marked a significant step toward extending meaningful intellectual conversations beyond major urban centers and into historically rich cities like Sialkot.

The speakers underscored the symbolic importance of holding ThinkFest in Sialkot, the birthplace of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba Asghar, welcomed the initiative and remarked that the city had long awaited the revival of Iqbal’s Afkar-e-Taza. She congratulated Afkar-e-Taza for rekindling the spirit of open inquiry, reflection, and critical thought among the youth of Sialkot.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, highlighted the transformative power of such intellectual forums. She stated that if Sialkot could produce towering thinkers like Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, platforms like ThinkFest could nurture many more impactful voices by encouraging debate, intellectual courage, and reflective thinking among students.

A major highlight of the event was the keynote address by Dr. Adil Najam(Former VC, LUMS and Currently Professor at Bostan University, USA) titled “Pakistan’s Moment of Youth.” Dr. Najam emphasized the need to understand and study youth rather than lecture them, describing young people as a dynamic and defining force of society. He stressed the importance of giving youth the freedom to experiment, fail, and learn, warning that restricting this space could deepen societal divisions. He framed Pakistan’s future as a choice between “boom or bust,” citing youth-driven development models such as China as powerful examples of empowerment.

The program also featured an insightful session titled “Partition, Migration and Development: The Story of a New Sialkot,” presented by Mr. Ilyas Chatta, which examined the historical consequences of Partition, migration patterns, and the evolution of Sialkot’s post-Partition identity and development.

Another compelling panel discussion, “Breaking Silence, Building Power: Rights, Laws and Representation for Women and Minorities,” featured Ms. Nabhila Bhatti and Ms. Nida Usman, who discussed legal frameworks, representation, and the urgent need for inclusive spaces that amplify marginalized voices.

ThinkFest on Campus Sialkot concluded with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, reaffirming GC Women University Sialkot’s commitment to promoting critical thinking, civic engagement, and meaningful dialogue. The university appreciates Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest Pakistan for bringing this impactful intellectual experience to the campus.